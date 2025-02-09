Kiké Hernández Announces He'll Return to Dodgers for 2025 MLB Season
In the aftermath of his second World Series title, Los Angeles Dodgers veteran utilityman Kiké Hernandez is coming back.
Hernandez has agreed to a contract with the Dodgers, he announced in a 65-second social media video Sunday afternoon. Per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, the deal is pending a physical.
The two sides' reunion follows Hernandez's first full season with Los Angeles since 2020. The San Juan native played with the Boston Red Sox in 2021 and '22 before he was traded back to the Dodgers in July 2023.
In '24, Hernandez—always a versatile player—played an astounding seven different positions. That includes 4 1/3 innings on the mound, during which he posted a 4.15 ERA.
At the plate, Hernandez slashed .229/.281/.373 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs. He is a career .238 hitter for Los Angeles, Boston, the Houston Astros, and the Miami Marlins.
The Dodgers are scheduled to open 2025 against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 in Tokyo.