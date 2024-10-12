Kiké Hernández and Gavin Lux Debut Unique HR Celebration in Game 5 vs. Padres
Kike Hernandez hit a home run off Yu Darvish in the second inning of Game 5 of the NLDS to open the scoring between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Hernanadez jumped all over the first pitch that Darvish threw him to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead Friday night.
The Dodgers centerfielder admired his shot to deep left field before rounding the bases, waving to a few people along the way, while the Dodgers' faithful went crazy over the moonshot.
Once Hernandez crossed home plate he started going through individual celebrations with teammates. The first person to greet him was second baseman Gavin Lux. The two exchanged a low high five and then ...
Well, they did what can best be described as a cup bump.
While the video from MLB cuts out before the celebration, the Dodgers have thankfully included the belt-high collision.
The pair previously did this after Lux homered in Game 4.
This was Hernandez's 14th career postseason home run, but just his first of the 2024 playoffs.
There's just something different about October baseball.