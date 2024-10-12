Kiké Hernández Gives Simple, Profane Reason This Year’s Dodgers Are Different
THe Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 in Game 5 of the NLDS to advance to the National League Championship series for the first time since 2021.
Kike Hernandez started in center for the Dodgers, hit a home run, and then helped close the game out with two nice plays at third based in the ninth inning. Following the game a very happy Hernandez spoke with FOX's Ken Rosenthal.
Asked what makes this year's Dodgers team different than previous year's teams, Hernandez responded with a question, asking Rosenthal if they were live. When Rosenthal confirmed that they were live he thought about it for a second and said, "The fact that we don't give a f---."
Then he smiled, knowing he had sworn on national television.
Here's Hernandez making the final out of the game.
And here's Teoscar Hernandez adding the insurance run that the Dodgers did not end up needing.
Game 1 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and New York Mets will be played on Sunday night. Get that bleep button ready.