SI

Kodai Senga Suggests Mets Should Build Roof at Citi Field to Attract Free Agents

Wonder if Steve Cohen has pondered this?

Mike McDaniel

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga had an interesting proposal for attracting more free agents to the Big Apple.
New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga had an interesting proposal for attracting more free agents to the Big Apple. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga wishes the New York Mets were able to attract more Japanese players to the franchise, but believes that his counterparts, many of which who have signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, did so due to the warm year-round weather in Los Angeles.

So when Senga was asked on Tuesday whether or not the Mets could entice any other Japanese free agents to The Big Apple, the veteran had an interesting proposal.

"Of course I would love to have some more on the Mets," Senga said through an interpreter at spring training.

"But the weather, the climate is nice there. ... We need to build a roof," he added jokingly.

One can wonder whether owner Steve Cohen has contemplated that idea, but after acquiring All-Star outfielder Juan Soto this offseason, it's likely never crossed his mind.

Senga will look to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2024 season. When he was healthy in 2023, he made 29 starts, posting a 2.98 ERA with 202 strikeouts over 166.1 innings pitched.

If the Mets get that version of Senga in 2025, they'll be in good position to once again contend in the National League.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB