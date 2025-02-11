Kodai Senga Suggests Mets Should Build Roof at Citi Field to Attract Free Agents
New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga wishes the New York Mets were able to attract more Japanese players to the franchise, but believes that his counterparts, many of which who have signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, did so due to the warm year-round weather in Los Angeles.
So when Senga was asked on Tuesday whether or not the Mets could entice any other Japanese free agents to The Big Apple, the veteran had an interesting proposal.
"Of course I would love to have some more on the Mets," Senga said through an interpreter at spring training.
"But the weather, the climate is nice there. ... We need to build a roof," he added jokingly.
One can wonder whether owner Steve Cohen has contemplated that idea, but after acquiring All-Star outfielder Juan Soto this offseason, it's likely never crossed his mind.
Senga will look to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2024 season. When he was healthy in 2023, he made 29 starts, posting a 2.98 ERA with 202 strikeouts over 166.1 innings pitched.
If the Mets get that version of Senga in 2025, they'll be in good position to once again contend in the National League.