Kyle Farmer Ends Twins Celebration Painfully With a Cup Check

Kyle Farmer watches Willi Castro double over in discomfort.
The Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Thursday night. The Twins middle infield of second baseman Kyle Farmer and shortstop Willi Castro had a notable game with Famer hitting his first triple of the season and Castro going yard for the 10th time in 2024.

After the game the Twins middle infielders embraced to celebrate the victory with a handshake, a hug and some jumping up and down. And then as they let go Farmer gave his teammate a cup check.

That's just the boys of summer being the dudes of summer right there.

With the win the Twins are now 68-53, four games out in the AL Central. If the postseason started today, they'd be a wild card, just like the New York Yankees.

Last year the Twins won the Central, but lost in the divisional round to the Houston Astros. MInnesota has not been to the ALCS since 1991 when they won the World Series. That team's middle infielders, Chuck Knoblauch and Greg Gagne, appear to have had a similarly close relationship to this season's double-play combination.

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

