Kyle Farmer Ends Twins Celebration Painfully With a Cup Check
The Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Thursday night. The Twins middle infield of second baseman Kyle Farmer and shortstop Willi Castro had a notable game with Famer hitting his first triple of the season and Castro going yard for the 10th time in 2024.
After the game the Twins middle infielders embraced to celebrate the victory with a handshake, a hug and some jumping up and down. And then as they let go Farmer gave his teammate a cup check.
That's just the boys of summer being the dudes of summer right there.
With the win the Twins are now 68-53, four games out in the AL Central. If the postseason started today, they'd be a wild card, just like the New York Yankees.
Last year the Twins won the Central, but lost in the divisional round to the Houston Astros. MInnesota has not been to the ALCS since 1991 when they won the World Series. That team's middle infielders, Chuck Knoblauch and Greg Gagne, appear to have had a similarly close relationship to this season's double-play combination.