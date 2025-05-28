Kyle Gibson Signs With AL East Rival Following Orioles Release
The veteran righty is joining the Tampa Bay Rays.
Following his release from the Baltimore Orioles, veteran righty Kyle Gibson is signing with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Gibson was designated for assignment on May 18 by the struggling Baltimore Orioles. In four starts this season, the 37-year-old has given up 23 runs across 12.1 innings of work, amassing an 0-3 record and a 16.78 ERA.
The Rays are hoping that Gibson can return to form and provide depth to the team's rotation. As a staff, the Rays have posted a 3.65 ERA thus far this season in their 27-27 start.
