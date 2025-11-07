Kyle Schwarber Destinations: Best Landing Spots for All-Star Slugger in Free Agency
Kyle Schwarber is hitting free agency at the perfect time. The 32-year-old slugger had the best season of his career in 2025 for the Phillies, and now he’ll hit the open market with plenty of suitors.
In a brilliant campaign, Schwarber set career-highs in home runs (56), RBIs (132), hits (145), runs (111), wRC+ (152), and fWAR (4.9). The three-time All-Star DH led the NL in home runs and RBIs and, if anything, looks to be getting better with age. On top of that, he played all 162 games for the first time in his career. He was excellent in 2024 as well, producing a 134 wRC+ and 3.3 fWAR.
Very few players get their biggest contract after the age of 32, but Schwarber will be an exception. He’s got the kind of bat that should play for years moving forward, and given that he’s a DH-only at this point, there are no concerns about his defense falling off.
Here’s a look at four teams that would be a great fit for Schwarber as he looks for his next home.
Philadelphia Phillies
It’s pretty accepted around the league that the most likely scenario is Schwarber staying in Philadelphia. He’s coming off a career year and has become a centerpiece of the organization over the past four years. J.T. Realmuto and Ranger Suarez are both free agents, so the Phillies have some number crunching to do to keep their core together. Then there’s the elephant in the room in the form of Bryce Harper trade rumors. If they did move Harper, bringing back Schwarber’s left-handed power would be even more imperative. During his four years in Philly, the slugger has hit 187 home runs and slugged .507. He’s not a bat they can afford to lose. There’s very little to suggest Philly is letting Schwarber walk away.
New York Mets
Mets owner Steve Cohen is willing to spend stupid money to compete for championships, and it would likely take that to land Schwarber. Mets DHs slashed .247/.314/.428, and that .742 OPS ranked 16th in baseball. On top of that, Starling Marte, the team’s primary DH, is hitting free agency. There’s an opening Schwarber could fit into. If the Mets can’t re-sign Pete Alonso, the need to add a big bat will get even more pressing. But even if Alonso is back, Schwarber’s lefty power would be a huge addition.
Detroit Tigers
The Tigers need to add some offense this winter and there’s not a better fit out there than Schwarber. Like the Mets, Detroit’s DHs left much to be desired in 2025. They ranked 20th in OPS (.726) while slashing a weak .226/.309/.417. It was a position the team shared all season, but getting one guy to step in and provide stability could be a huge benefit. Schwarber is a veteran with a World Series ring, and he did it while teammates with Detroit shortstop Javy Baez. It’s also worth noting, Schwarber grew up in neighboring Ohio, went to Indiana and came up with the Cubs. He has deep midwestern roots.
Cincinnati Reds
Speaking of midwestern roots. Schwarber grew up a Reds fan and he has teased the idea of playing for his hometown team. And, hey, let’s not write this off completely. Cincinnati almost certainly won’t spend money this offseason, so it might feel like a long shot, but the Reds shocked everyone and made the playoffs in 2025. They could have something brewing and bringing Schwarber back would show they’re serious about winning. I don’t think there’s really any chance of this happening, but he would be an incredible fit with that team and in that ballpark.