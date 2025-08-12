Kyle Schwarber Made Intriguing Comments About Reds Ahead of Free Agency
Kyle Schwarber is currently set to become one of the top free agents available this offseason. Schwarber, who is entering the final months of his four-year deal with the Phillies, made his third All-Star Game and leads the National League in both home runs and RBIs this season.
If Schwarber doesn't re-sign with the Phillies and instead enters free agency, could he join his hometown team, the Reds? Schwarber grew up within an hour drive of Cincinnati and rooted for the team as a kid.
"There's so many different aspects that go into free agency, everything like that," Schwarber said on Monday before the Phillies defeated the Reds 4–1. "Especially where you're playing at now and you feel like you wanna just keep winning with the group here. There's unknowns, there's a business, and whatever happens happens, but if you asked the childhood Kyle that, yeah, you know, why wouldn't you want to play for your hometown team."
Schwarber's future after this season appears to be up in the air, but it looks like he hasn't ruled out joining the Reds if he doesn't return to Philly. Schwarber did notably offer some positive thoughts on the team the Reds have been building.
"I think they're young," Schwarber said. "I know that they made some moves at the deadline. Made some trades for some pieces that will be here for a while. I think that there's a lot of things Cincinnati should be happy about. I think the future here will be bright for them. ... I think there are a lot of things that are looking up here in Cincinnati."
Phillies managing partner John Middleton did express last month that they want to retain Schwarber. Staying in Philadelphia would make sense for Schwarber, who has helped the Phillies make three consecutive postseason appearances since joining the team in 2022. The Phillies lead the National League East by 5.5 games, and are in the thick of World Series contention.
If returning to Philadelphia doesn't work out though, joining a rising Reds team seems like a good option for Schwarber.