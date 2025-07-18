Kyle Schwarber Hits a Home Run on First Swing After All-Star Game Heroics
Kyle Schwarber is a home run king this week, to say the least.
The Phillies star was the hero for the National League at the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday. The game was tied after nine innings, causing the first-ever "extra-inning" swing-off to play out. Schwarber was chosen as one of the NL's hitters, and essentially won the game for the team. Each player had three swings, and Schwarber blasted a homer into the stands on each of his three swings.
In the team's first game back since the All-Star break on Friday night vs. the Angels, Schwarber kept this home run streak alive as he hit a homer on the first swing he took since Tuesday. It's pretty impressive to be able to say the last four swings you took all resulted in home runs.
It was the outfielder's 31st home run during the regular season. He is now tied for the fourth-most in MLB right now along with Eugenio Suarez. Schwarber was the MLB's home run leader in 2022. Mariners star Cal Raleigh, who won the official Home Run Derby on Monday, leads the league with 38 homers this season.