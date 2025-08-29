Kyle Schwarber Says He Made One Mistake During Four Home Run Game
Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber made history on Thursday night against the Braves, becoming just the 21st player to ever hit four home runs in a single game.
Schwarber started the party early with a lead-off homer in the bottom of the first, then added dingers in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
With the Phillies holding an 18–4 lead heading into the eighth, it was pretty clear that the home team would not be batting in the bottom of the ninth, and thus, Schwarber would need some help to get one last at-bat where he could go for a record-setting fifth dinger.
The Phils got him to the plate, but Schwarber couldn’t connect on a slow pitch from Vidal Brujan, who started the game at shortstop for Atlanta.
After the game, the Phillies broadcast team rightfully celebrated Schwarber’s awesome night, but the slugger himself was stuck thinking about one moment he wished he could have taken back.
“It’s crazy. I wish I didn’t ask the question in the cage—how many guys have hit five homers,” he said laughing.
Schwarber had a shot at becoming the first to ever hit five home runs in a game, but apparently, got a bit in his head about it before his final at-bat of the night.
While he came up short on that mark, in his defense, literally every major league baseball player in the history of the sport has also come up short of hitting five home runs in a game before him.