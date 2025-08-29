Kyle Schwarber Makes History As 21st Player to Hit Four Home Runs in a Game
Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is having a season to remember. That was true even before his most memorable performance of the year came on Thursday night, when he smacked four home runs against the Braves.
With the massive performance, Schwarber becomes the 21st player in MLB history to have four homers in a game. He joins Athletics rookie Nick Kurtz and Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez as players who have reached the feat this season—Suárez did so with the Diamondbacks before he was dealt to the Mariners at last month's trade deadline.
Before Kurtz, Suárez and now Schwarber, J.D. Martinez was the last player to hit four home runs in a game, doing so in 2017.
Schwarber becomes the fourth Phillie to hit four homers in a game, joining Mike Schmidt (1976), Chuck Klein (1936) and Ed Delahanty (1896). As he stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh wearing Philadelphia's awesome powder blue throwback uniform, he took an 85-mph changeup low in the zone well over the right-field wall at Citizens Bank Park.
He was serenaded with MVP chants from the home fans as he rounded the bases and returned to the dugout after accomplishing the historic feat. Heading into the night, Schwarber was slashing .243/.367/.561 with 45 homers and 110 RBIs on the year. Let's go ahead and add four homers and nine RBIs to that total.
He takes the National League lead in home runs from Shohei Ohtani (45) and lengthens his NL and MLB lead in RBIs. Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the MLB with 50 homers this season, is the next closest in RBIs with 107 to Schwarber's 119. Now, the Phillies slugger is right on his heels for the league lead in homers.
No player has ever hit five home runs in a game in MLB history. Maybe that's next on Schwarber's list.