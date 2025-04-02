Kyle Tucker Has Only Been a Cub for Seven Games and Has Already Set a New Personal Record
Kyle Tucker is proving to be a good addition for the Chicago Cubs roster through seven games this season, as he's already posted a new personal record.
On Tuesday night in the team's matchup vs. the Athletics, Tucker hit his fourth home run of the season, marking four consecutive games in which he’d launched one out of the park. The four-game streak is the longest run of home runs Tucker has had in his career.
Tucker's homer on Tuesday night flew for 427 feet, which is the farthest one he's hit this season. His home run on Monday hit in the ninth inning of the Cubs' monster 18-3 win went for 417 feet, while his two homers hit vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday and Sunday went 405 feet and 366 feet, respectfully.
Will Tucker be able to keep his streak alive by hitting another home run on Wednesday vs. the A's?
Tucker is dominating on the statistical side of things so far this season, too. From 31 at-bats ahead of Tuesday night's game, the outfielder's notched 10 hits, six runs and 10 RBIs, which all lead the Chicago roster. He's slashing .323/.400/.742.