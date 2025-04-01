Lance Lynn Officially Announces Retirement After 13 MLB Seasons
Lance Lynn is hanging up the cleats for good.
The two-time MLB All-Star officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball while appearing on his wife's podcast Dymin in the Rough.
"Baseball season is upon us, and I'm right here on the couch. And that is where I'm going to stay. I am officially retiring from baseball right here, right now," Lynn said.
Lynn, a first-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2008, pitched for six different teams over a 13-year career. He spent the first six seasons of his career in St. Louis, helping the Cardinals clinch the 2011 World Series title as a rookie.
Over 364 appearances (340 starts), Lynn logged a 143–99 record, 3.74 ERA and 2,015 strikeouts He received votes for the AL Cy Young award in three straight years from 2019 to '21, and he was named an All-Star in 2012 and '21. Lynn is one of 23 pitchers in MLB history to earn a victory against all 30 teams.
"I enjoyed it. I enjoyed competing and all that," Lynn said. "... If you enjoyed watching me play and cheered for me, thank you. If you cheered against me, you are welcome because you always need someone to root against and you always need someone to root for."
After six years away from St. Louis, Lynn returned to the Cardinals last season on a one-year deal. In 23 starts, Lynn logged a 3.84 ERA with 109 strikeouts. St. Louis declined the club option on Lynn's deal after the '24 season.