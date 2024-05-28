Lasik Eye Surgery Company Roasts MLB Ump Angel Hernandez After Retirement News
Some sports officials receive a farewell for the ages upon retirement. Only a select few, however, receive a world-class trolling.
Following news of much-maligned MLB umpire Angel Hernandez’s retirement, Lasik, a popular eye surgery company, jumped on a golden opportunity for some good PR.
Given Hernandez’s penchant for bad calls during his contentious tenure in the league, Lasik’s social media team wrote themselves into the history books with the following tweet: “We tried to give Angel free LASIK but he missed the call.”
The 62-year-old Hernandez issued a statement through the MLB on Monday night confirming his retirement, ending a three-decade-long career that saw him rise the ranks of infamy with his lamentable record of controversial calls.
In 2023, Hernandez missed 161 calls and finished the year as the MLB’s lowest-ranked ump, according to Umpire Auditor.