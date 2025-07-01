Last-Place Pirates Suddenly Posting Blowout Wins at Historic Pace
It's been a rough season for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who haven't been able to capitalize on Paul Skenes's lights-out pitching and jumped out to a 32-50 start. But over the course of their last four games they have suddenly flipped the switch and turned into a wagon. On Monday night they crushed the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-0, as Andrew Heaney flirted with a no-hitter.
It was the fourth consecutive contest that the Bucs have won by at least seven runs, an accomplishment the franchise has not enjoyed since the 1925 club got hot. The Pirates began their hot play by cruising past the New York Mets by scores of 9-1, 9-2 and 12-1.
The exceptional play has improved their run differential from -70 to -35 and been a major bright spot in a season that hasn't seen many on display.
For some context on just how rare it is for a team to dominate like this, even for a short period, the only two teams in baseball history to win four straight by 7-plus runs while allowing two or fewer runs in each victory are the 1911 Pirates and 1882 White Stockings. And any time you're harkening back to the time of Chester A. Arthur, you're doing something pretty special.