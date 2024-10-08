Lawrence Butler Reveals Odd Location for A's Clubhouse at New Home Ballpark in 2025
The Athletics are preparing for a move to Sacramento ahead of the 2025 MLB season, having bid farewell to the city of Oakland and the beloved Coliseum.
There will be plenty of things to get used to in their new, temporary home in west Sacramento at Sutter Health Park. Among those will be the rather bizarre location of the A's locker room.
During a sitdown with Chris Rose on Tuesday, A's slugging outfielder Lawrence Butler revealed that the team's locker room at the new stadium will actually be located behind center field.
"What I know, as of right now, is that they're making renovations to the field and stuff like that. I know our locker room is going to be in center field. They're turfing the outfield. ... That's pretty much all I know," Butler told Rose.
Butler did not seem excited about the locker room location, and suggested that "it's probably going to suck" and called it a "sticky situation."
The A's are expected to remain in Sacramento through the 2027 season, though players don't seem overly excited about the upcoming changes that will come with playing at Sutter Health Park.