Little League World Series TV Schedule & How to Watch

Here’s how to watch the entire Little League World Series on television.

Aug 27, 2023; Williamsport, PA, USA; West Region players celebrate after beating the Caribbean Region 6-5 at Lamade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
The Little League World Series is back. The annual tournament that crowns the best Little League team in the world will be played in Williamsport, Massachusetts between August 14 and August 25 when the Little League World Series champion will be crowned.

In total 36 games will be played at Williamsport this year and you can watch every single one on television. There will be four games a day for eight consecutive days as teams move through the double-elimination bracket. Here's how to watch.

How to Watch the Little League World Series

The Little League World Series will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. There are four games a day starting at 1pm. Here's the schedule for the matchups we know about to start the tournament.

August 14

Matchup

Channel / Time (Eastern)

Game 1

Carribbean vs. Mexico

ESPN / 1pm

Game 2

New England vs. West

ESPN / 3pm

Game 3

Asia-Pacific vs. Canada

ESPN / 5pm

Game 4

Southeast vs. Midwest

ESPN / 7pm

August 15

Matchup

Channel / Time (Eastern)

Game 5

Japan vs. Puerto Rico

ESPN / 1pm

Game 6

Metro vs. Mountain

ESPN / 3pm

Game 7

Cuba vs. Europe-Africa

ESPN / 5pm

Game 8

Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic

ESPN / 7pm

August 16

Matchup

Channel / Time (Eastern)

Game 9

G1 Winner vs. Latin America

ESPN / 1pm

Game 10

G2 Winner vs. Great Lakes

ESPN / 3pm

Game 11

Australia vs. G3 Winner

ESPN / 5pm

Game 12

Northwest vs. G4 Winner

ESPN / 7pm

From there teams will keep going in the winners bracket or move to the elimination bracket to try and avoid being sent home. Games will basically continue to be played at 1pm / 3pm / 5pm and 7pm every day from Thursday, August 14 to Wednesday, August 21 on ESPN. The only exception being Sunday, August 18. Here's that schedule.

August 18

Matchup

Channel / Time (Eastern)

Game 17

G10 Loser vs. Game 14 winner

ESPN / 9am

Game 18

G9 Loser vs. Game 13 winner

ESPN / 11am

Game 19

G16 Winner vs. Game 12 Loser

ABC / 1pm

Game 20

G15 winner vs. G11 Loser

ESPN / 2pm

How to Stream the Little League World Series

All Little League World Series games are available on ESPN+. You can also stream ESPN channels on Fubo, YouTubeTV, DirecTV, Hulu Live and Sling to name a few options.

Little League World Series Championship Weekend Schedule

The quarterfinals take place on Wenesday, August 21 and Thursday, August 22. Here is the schedule for the semifinals and championship.

Date

Game

Channel / Time (Eastern)

Saturday August 24

International Championship

ABC / 12:30pm

US Championship

ABC / 3pm

Sunday, August 25

Third-Place Game

ESPN2 / 10am

LLWS Championship Game

ABC / 3pm

