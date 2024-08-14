Little League World Series TV Schedule & How to Watch
The Little League World Series is back. The annual tournament that crowns the best Little League team in the world will be played in Williamsport, Massachusetts between August 14 and August 25 when the Little League World Series champion will be crowned.
In total 36 games will be played at Williamsport this year and you can watch every single one on television. There will be four games a day for eight consecutive days as teams move through the double-elimination bracket. Here's how to watch.
How to Watch the Little League World Series
The Little League World Series will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. There are four games a day starting at 1pm. Here's the schedule for the matchups we know about to start the tournament.
August 14
Matchup
Channel / Time (Eastern)
Game 1
Carribbean vs. Mexico
ESPN / 1pm
Game 2
New England vs. West
ESPN / 3pm
Game 3
Asia-Pacific vs. Canada
ESPN / 5pm
Game 4
Southeast vs. Midwest
ESPN / 7pm
August 15
Matchup
Channel / Time (Eastern)
Game 5
Japan vs. Puerto Rico
ESPN / 1pm
Game 6
Metro vs. Mountain
ESPN / 3pm
Game 7
Cuba vs. Europe-Africa
ESPN / 5pm
Game 8
Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic
ESPN / 7pm
August 16
Matchup
Channel / Time (Eastern)
Game 9
G1 Winner vs. Latin America
ESPN / 1pm
Game 10
G2 Winner vs. Great Lakes
ESPN / 3pm
Game 11
Australia vs. G3 Winner
ESPN / 5pm
Game 12
Northwest vs. G4 Winner
ESPN / 7pm
From there teams will keep going in the winners bracket or move to the elimination bracket to try and avoid being sent home. Games will basically continue to be played at 1pm / 3pm / 5pm and 7pm every day from Thursday, August 14 to Wednesday, August 21 on ESPN. The only exception being Sunday, August 18. Here's that schedule.
August 18
Matchup
Channel / Time (Eastern)
Game 17
G10 Loser vs. Game 14 winner
ESPN / 9am
Game 18
G9 Loser vs. Game 13 winner
ESPN / 11am
Game 19
G16 Winner vs. Game 12 Loser
ABC / 1pm
Game 20
G15 winner vs. G11 Loser
ESPN / 2pm
How to Stream the Little League World Series
All Little League World Series games are available on ESPN+. You can also stream ESPN channels on Fubo, YouTubeTV, DirecTV, Hulu Live and Sling to name a few options.
Little League World Series Championship Weekend Schedule
The quarterfinals take place on Wenesday, August 21 and Thursday, August 22. Here is the schedule for the semifinals and championship.
Date
Game
Channel / Time (Eastern)
Saturday August 24
International Championship
ABC / 12:30pm
US Championship
ABC / 3pm
Sunday, August 25
Third-Place Game
ESPN2 / 10am
LLWS Championship Game
ABC / 3pm