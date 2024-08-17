Livvy Dunne Dresses as Boyfriend Paul Skenes to Pitch, Do Cartwheels at Fanatics Fest
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes have the kind of high-profile, easily describable relationship with which even casual sports fans are familiar. Dunne does crazy flips, Skenes throws 100 mph, and never the twain shall meet...
...until Saturday. At Fanatics Fest in Manhattan, Dunne entertained onlookers by doing cartwheels while dressed as Skenes; the Westwood, N.J. native even took a crack at throwing a pitch while donning a false mustache.
Skenes's Pirates beat the Seattle Mariners 7–2 Saturday, but it's good to know Pittsburgh has additional pitching help if needed—at least until college gymnastics season rolls around.
Dunne and the Tigers will seek to defend their 2024 NCAA team all-around title this coming season.
Skenes, on the other hand, is enjoying a terrific rookie year with the Pirates. The 22-year-old is 7–2 with a 2.30 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 98 innings pitched, and he started the All-Star Game for the National League on July 16.