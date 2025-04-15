Livvy Dunne Rates Boyfriend Paul Skenes's Tumbling After Blooper vs. Nationals
Paul Skenes simply isn't the tumbler his girlfriend is.
During a victorious start against the Washington Nationals on Monday, Skenes attempted a tag play at third base and went rolling into foul territory. It was quite the blooper for the 22-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates ace, and it didn't take long for girlfriend and LSU gymnastics phenom Livvy Dunne to chime in on his tumble.
A replay of his fall is below.
Dunne took posted an Instagram story that said, "9.8 slight deduction on the landing."
Skenes was obviously fine and went on to earn his second win of the season. In the 10-3 victory, he went six innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts. He's now 2-1 with a 2.96 ERA, a 0.74 WHIP and 26 strikeouts against three walks in 24 1/3 innings on the year.
He may need to work on his dismount skills though.