Livvy Dunne Reacts to Pirates Blowing Massive Lead to Spoil Paul Skenes's Start

The gymnast was not happy with Pittsburgh's bullpen.

Ryan Phillips

May 11, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunn (right) after making his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. The Pirates won 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Livvy Dunne is sticking up for her boyfriend.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie ace Paul Skenes left a matchup with the Chicago Cubs with a 10-3 lead—well on his way to his ninth MLB win. Four innings later, the Pirates' bullpen had completely imploded, surrendering 11 runs—six of which came in the top of the ninth inning. Chicago went on to win 14-10.

Dunne was not please with the result. She took to X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted a GIF of Skenes saying, "You gotta be kidding me."

I'm pretty sure she's just summing up how most Pittsburgh fans feel.

Skenes was solid on Wednesday, as he went five innings and allowed five hits and three runs (two earned), while striking out six and walking one. He should have won the game.

Unfortunately, Kyle Nicolas and Aroldis Chapman combined to give up five runs after Skenes exited, so the Pirates hit the ninth inning with a 10-8 lead. That's when David Bednar threw gasoline on the fire.

Bednar went 2/3 of an inning and over the course of 28 pitches he gave up five runs on three hits and two walks. It was his sixth blown save of the season and his ERA ballooned to 6.32 as a result. Jalen Beeks relieved him and wasn't much better, giving up three hits and another run before getting the final out in the ninth.

This marks the third time this season the Pittsburgh bullpen has been knocked around during a game against the Cubs started by Skenes.

It's easy to understand Dunne's frustration after such an inexcusable loss.

