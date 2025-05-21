Longtime MLB Infielder, Two-Time All-Star Jean Segura Announces Retirement
Former MLB infielder Jean Segura announced his retirement on Wednesday, putting an official end to his esteemed 12-year career.
Segura hasn't played in MLB since 2023, when he was with the Miami Marlins. Prior to his one-year stint in Miami, Segura had spent four seasons with both the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies, and played two seasons for the Seattle Mariners. He also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels throughout his career in the bigs.
Segura's agency, CAA Sports, made an announcement on its Instagram page, congratulating the 35-year-old on his career and highlighting some of his biggest accomplishments in MLB.
Segura made two All-Star teams in his MLB career, one in 2013 with the Brewers and the other in 2018 with the Mariners. He led the National League with 203 hits in 2016 with the Diamondbacks, a season in which he boasted a career-high 6.6 WAR.
Despite playing 12 seasons in the league, Segura made the postseason just one time. His lone postseason experience came in 2022 with the Phillies, who were defeated by the Houston Astros in the World Series.
Segura ends his career with a .281 batting average, an OPS of .729, 110 home runs, 513 RBIs, 211 stolen bases and a WAR of 26.3.