Los Angeles Metro Bus Set on Fire Following Dodgers' World Series Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York on Wednesday night, but fans back home in Southern California were eager to celebrate the victory in L.A.
Dodgers fans took to the streets after the team wrapped up its 7–6 win in Game 5, and some festivities seem to have gotten a bit out of hand.
Los Angeles police told ESPN that they made 12 arrests in the aftermath of the World Series victory, and noted that a Metropolitan Transit Authority bus was set on fire. Video of the burning bus could be seen across social media, with reports indicating the incident occurred near Echo Park.
In a statement made to the Los Angeles Times, the transportation agency said, "Metro is disappointed and angered by the senseless act of vandalism on one of our buses following the Dodgers World Series Win earlier this evening."
During a news conference Thursday, L.A. mayor Karen Bass noted that there was some unrest, but indicated most of the celebrations from fans were peaceful. Bass also announced that the team's championship parade would be held on Friday, Nov. 1, on what would've been the 64th birthday of the late Fernando Valenzuela, who died last week.