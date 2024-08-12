Luis Castillo Struck Out José Iglesias So Badly He Ended Up Sitting On Home Plate
The Seattle Mariners beat the New York Mets 12-1 on Sunday. Luis Castillo started for the Mariners and scattered four hits and one run over six innings. He also struck out nine batters, which equaled his season high.
Castillo was in complete control and at no point was that so clear as when he faced Jose Iglesias in the fourth. After jumping out to a 1-2 lead in the count he threw a sinker inside that Iglesias missed so badly he spun around and fell on his butt.
OMG indeed.
There's striking out and there's this. The closest Iglesias came to saving face was actually making contact on a Castillo pitch in the sixth inning to fly out. He finished the game 0-for-4.
As for the Mets, they have now lost eight of their last 14 games and are a half-game out of the National League wild card.