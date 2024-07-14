Mets' Jose Iglesias Says He'll Perform His Single 'OMG' at MLB All-Star Festivities
There have been plenty of baseball players to dabble in music—center fielder Bernie Williams and first baseman and left fielder Ben Broussard, to name two to do so this century.
However, only one has done so while helping turn around his team's season.
New York Mets infielder Jose Iglesias's single "OMG" (released under the alias Candelita) has become an anthem for the 2024 Mets, who have overcome a slow start to join the National League's crowded wild-card race. It has also become a bonafide hit, topping Billboard's Latin Digital Song Sales chart.
On Sunday, Iglesias signaled that he would perform the song at MLB's All-Star festivities this week.
"I'll be in Texas. I'll be performing ('OMG')," Iglesias said. "I got a privilege to make a few All-Stars as a player and now as a singer, so I'm very humble about it. Thank you for the invitation and I'll be heading over after (Sunday's) game."
Long a reliable contact hitter, Iglesias is batting .347 for New York—albeit in a small sample size of 29 games (Baseball Reference doesn't display Spotify streams, unfortunately).