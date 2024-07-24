Yankees Pitcher Got Assist Through Struggles From Luis Severino, and Mets Fans Are Mad
New York Yankees star righthander Luis Gil, who is 10-5 on the season with a 3.10 ERA through 20 starts, leaned on former teammate-turned-crosstown rival, New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino, for advice on how to improve his slider.
After a dominant first 14 starts to the season that saw him go 9-1 with a 2.03 ERA, Gil was touched up in the following three starts beginning in mid-June, when he allowed 16 runs over 9.2 innings pitched. A big reason for Gil's struggle was linked to his slider, which was not as effective as it had been earlier in the season. He asked for advice from Severino, who was happy to give it to his former teammate.
"The last start against us, the breaking pitches were not that good," Severino said on Tuesday night after the Mets beat the Yankees, 3-2. "The one that I'm throwing now has been really good. He went to the bullpen, he tried, and he told me after that it's been unbelievable, so I'm really happy for him."
Gil started for the Yankees on Tuesday night and picked up a no-decision in the loss to the Mets. However, his slider was impactful on the Mets lineup, as Gil went 5.1 innings pitched allowing just one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts.
"Severino is someone that I've always looked up to, ever since he was here, came up through this organization," Gil said on Tuesday night through his interpreter. "He's a pitcher with more experience than me. He has some knowledge to offer, and I took it into consideration and put it in practice here with our pitching coach. I'm getting really good results with that pitch."
To the neutral observer, Gil is simply leaning on a veteran, good friend and former teammate in Severino. To Mets fans however, Severino committed a cardinal sin, especially when Gil's success came against Severino's own team based on advice that he was willing to give to a former teammate.
As expected, the always rational Mets fans were very upset by this development on social media. Here are some of the best posts grilling Severino for his untimely advice to Gil.