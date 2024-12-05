MLB World Raises Its Collective Eyebrows As Luis Severino Joins A's on Record Deal
If you guessed that reports would emerge Thursday afternoon that ex-New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino is joining the Athletics on a team record-deal, a) congratulations and b) send over tonight's lottery numbers when you have a chance.
Indeed, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday that the Athletics would pay Severino $67 million over three years. The move follows the Athletics' relocation from Oakland to Sacramento in advance of an eventual move to Las Vegas—one of the most unpopular relocations in the history of North American sports.
What did baseball fans and observers have to say after the Severino news broke? It didn't reflect well on owner John Fisher.
Note that the following image is of Nashville's old Herschel Greer Stadium, but the point about concerns surrounding Sutter Health Park still stands.
Some wondered whether Severino himself was shocked by the news.
Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker was intrigued.
Oakland, meanwhile, felt slighted.
What prompted a change of heart from Fisher—famously cheap in the Bay Area? The world may never know.