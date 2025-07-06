Mariners’ Announcer Had Brutally Honest Reaction To Ump’s Awful Call
The Seattle Mariners were able to edge the Pittsburgh Pirates, 1-0, on Saturday night, but the score could have been a little different if the home plate umpire hadn't made such a bad call in the third inning.
Seattle had two runners on with two outs when Randy Arozarena was struck out on a 3-2 pitch that looked to be well out of the strike zone. Instead of the bases becoming loaded, the inning came to an end, leaving the game tied at 0-0.
Mariners announcer Aaron Goldsmith didn't hold back on the umpire, Chris Guccione, saying: "Oooh, that is not a good call! Arozarena rung up on ball four."
That's another rough look for an ump, which there have been plenty of so far this season.
The Mariners were still able to improve to 47-42 on the year and sit seven games back of the Houston Astros in the AL West.