Notoriously Bad MLB Ump Breaks 2025 Season Record With Huge Number of Missed Calls
Ever since former umpire Angel Hernandez retired last year, notoriously bad umpire CB Bucknor has seemingly been looking to take over as "the worst guy working behind home plate." And he only added to his resume on Saturday, when he missed a season-high 28 calls during the Cincinnati Reds-Cardinals game in St. Louis.
You read that right, 28 missed calls. By a professional umpire.
Yikes.
Bucknor hasn't had a great year this season. He had a mind-boggling call in an Orioles-Nationals game in April, and in May was trolled by Max Scherzer, who mocked Bucknor by pretending to flip a coin to decide balls and strikes.
That all set the stage for Saturday's performance, which was really bad:
Brutal.
Fans roasted Bucknor and MLB:
The Cardinals wound up winning the game, 6-5, but Bucknor was the real story of the day, which isn't a great look for the league.