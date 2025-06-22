SI

Notoriously Bad MLB Ump Breaks 2025 Season Record With Huge Number of Missed Calls

CB Bucknor had another dreadful game behind the plate.

CB Bucknor missed a season-high 28 calls in Saturday's Reds-Cardinals game. / @MLB
Ever since former umpire Angel Hernandez retired last year, notoriously bad umpire CB Bucknor has seemingly been looking to take over as "the worst guy working behind home plate." And he only added to his resume on Saturday, when he missed a season-high 28 calls during the Cincinnati Reds-Cardinals game in St. Louis.

You read that right, 28 missed calls. By a professional umpire.

Yikes.

Bucknor hasn't had a great year this season. He had a mind-boggling call in an Orioles-Nationals game in April, and in May was trolled by Max Scherzer, who mocked Bucknor by pretending to flip a coin to decide balls and strikes.

That all set the stage for Saturday's performance, which was really bad:

Brutal.

Fans roasted Bucknor and MLB:

The Cardinals wound up winning the game, 6-5, but Bucknor was the real story of the day, which isn't a great look for the league.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

