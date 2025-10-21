Mariners Announcer’s Call of George Springer’s Home Run in Game 7 Was Incredibly Sad
The Mariners saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night after the Blue Jays clinched a 4-3 win in Game 7 of the ALCS, extending Seattle's depressing World Series drought.
The Blue Jays got the spark they needed in the seventh inning when George Springer hit a clutch three-run homer—his fourth home run this October—to put his team in the lead. The home fans at Roger Centre went wild after Springer's blast, but the Mariners' radio announcers naturally had a more subdued and depressing reaction.
Longtime Mariners radio personality Rick Rizzs was on the call for Springer's homer, and he delivered a perfect sad line for the occasion:
"Here comes the pitch from Bazardo, swung on that is hit high, deep left field, and it is.... gone."
You could feel all the air get sucked out of the room with Rizzs's simple and sad enunciation of "gone." The Mariners' radio booth then let the moment breathe—for nearly 30 seconds, during which listeners could only hear the thunderous roar of Blue Jays fans celebrating Springer's homer.
"George Springer, three-run homer. Blue Jays lead 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh," Rizzs finally said.
Unsurprisingly, the Blue Jays' radio announcers had a much more upbeat call on the home run, one in which the word "gone" was shouted from the rooftops:
It was a tough loss to swallow for the Mariners, and a tough call for the Seattle announcers to see their team go out like that.
The Blue Jays, meanwhile, punched their ticket to their first World Series since 1993 and will face off against the Dodgers in Game 1 on Friday.