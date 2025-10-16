Mariners, Blue Jays Tie MLB Postseason Record With Eight Home Runs in ALCS Game 3
Wednesday night's game between the Mariners and Blue Jays was a slugfest from start to finish. Ultimately, it was Toronto's offense that had the upper hand, leading the charge for a 13–4 road victory.
In total, there were eight home runs hit between the two teams, which ties the MLB postseason record. Previously, only two playoff games in league history had as many home runs; Game 2 of the 2017 World Series between the Astros and Dodgers, and Game 3 of the 2017 NLDS between the Cardinals and Cubs.
Despite the loss, it was Seattle that struck first on Wednesday night. Julio Rodriguez opened up the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning. Toronto answered in the third inning when they racked up five runs, including a two-run shot from Andres Giménez. George Springer added a solo shot in the fourth inning and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did the same in the fifth.
Also homering in the game for the Blue Jays were Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger, while the Mariners got late home runs from Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh, though it wasn't enough to mount a comeback.
Toronto ended the night with a franchise-record 18 hits, the most in a postseason game by any team since 2021, and 37 total bases.
The two teams will meet again Thursday night for Game 4, with the Blue Jays hoping to even up the series at 2–2. First pitch is slated for 8:33 p.m. ET.