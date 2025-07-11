Mariners' Bryan Woo Was All Class After Losing No-Hit Bid Late vs. Yankees
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo carried a no hitter into the eighth inning of Thursday's game against the New York Yankees before it was broken up on a single by Jazz Chisholm Jr. that snuck through the right side of the infield.
It was certainly a painful way to lose a no hitter, but Woo was a good sport about it and walked over to first base to give Chisholm a quick pat on the backside in what was quick and respectful gesture.
It was a classy move from Woo, who was likely fighting back some frustrations as he went over to acknowledge Chisholm on first base.
Woo was dominant on the mound throughout the night, but Chisholm found a way to get on base, and he would later come around to score to get the Yankees on the board for the first time all game. After trailing 5–0 and not having a single hit heading into the bottom of the eighth, New York staged a miracle comeback to win in extra innings, 6–5.
Woo ended his night with five strikeouts, two walks and two earned runs across 7 1/3 innings. He improved his season ERA to 2.75, eighth best in the American League.