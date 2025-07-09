Mariners Pitcher’s Mom Had Perfect NFSW Reaction to Her Son Making MLB All-Star Team
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo found out last weekend that he had made the American League All-Star team for the first time in his three years in the big leagues. Moments after getting that news, he called his parents to let them know and their reaction was too good.
The 25-year-old right-hander is 8–4 on the season with a 2.77 ERA. He's a big reason why the Mariners are in second place in the AL West and will be fighting for a possible playoff berth in the second half of the season.
The team recorded Woo's conversation with his parents, which started with him talking to his dad about the family plans for the upcoming All-Star break. He the shared that they need to head to Atlanta, where this year's game will be played.
“Oh my god, Bryan! Holy s---!," his mom yelled upon hearing the news.
This whole video is great:
Safe to say next week is going to be a special one for the Woo family.