Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Lands Lucrative Six-Year Extension Ahead of Opening Day

Here are all the details on Raleigh's new contract with Seattle.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh agreed to a six-year extension with the franchise on Tuesday.
The Seattle Mariners and 28-year-old starting catcher Cal Raleigh have agreed to a six-year, $105 million contract extension, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The contract begins this season and buys out three years of free agency, per Passan. The contract also includes a full no-trade clause, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Raleigh is entering his fifth season at the major league level, and his fourth season as a full-time starter in Seattle. In 464 career games, he has hit 93 home runs to go along with 251 RBIs. He's a career .218 hitter with a reliable backstop glove defensively.

The Mariners open their season on Thursday against the Athletics.

