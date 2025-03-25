Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Lands Lucrative Six-Year Extension Ahead of Opening Day
The Seattle Mariners and 28-year-old starting catcher Cal Raleigh have agreed to a six-year, $105 million contract extension, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The contract begins this season and buys out three years of free agency, per Passan. The contract also includes a full no-trade clause, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Raleigh is entering his fifth season at the major league level, and his fourth season as a full-time starter in Seattle. In 464 career games, he has hit 93 home runs to go along with 251 RBIs. He's a career .218 hitter with a reliable backstop glove defensively.
The Mariners open their season on Thursday against the Athletics.
