Mariners Fans Were Full of Emotion After Seattle's First Home Playoff Win Since 2001
For the first time in 24 years, baseball fans in Seattle have experienced the taste of a postseason victory at home.
The Mariners defeated the Tigers 3–2 in Game 2 of the ALDS on Sunday night, evening up the series 1-1. The victory marked the first time in almost a quarter of a century that the Mariners won a playoff game at their home stadium.
As a result, it was an emotional scene at T-Mobile Park, as fans in Seattle soaked in the feeling of an October win. The Fox broadcast captured the scenes in the Pacific Northwest to perfection, showcasing some excited fans as they finally experienced the long-awaited moment.
One fan was captured on the broadcast tearing up and exchanging a wholesome embrace with a loved one.
The last time the Mariners won a home playoff game was October 15, 2001, when they defeated Cleveland 3–1. That season, they advanced to the ALCS but were ultimately defeated by the Yankees in a five-game series.
Fans are hoping this year will be different. Seattle is one of five MLB teams to never win a World Series, and it's clear that the team's supporters are ready for the drought to snap.
Game 3 is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 7 from Comerica Park in Detroit. The series could potentially return to Seattle for a Game 5, if necessary.