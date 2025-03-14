SI

Mariners, Padres Inaugurate Trophy for Annual Series Designed By Eddie Vedder

The musician has spent extensive time in both Seattle and San Diego.

Patrick Andres

Eddie Vedder will lend his name to a baseball trophy.
Musician Eddie Vedder can call many places home. He was born in Evanston, Ill., where he obtained his Chicago Cubs fandom. He spent much of his adolescence in San Diego, and his band Pearl Jam is among the quintessential Seattle groups.

For years, owing to Vedder's baseball fandom, fans have unofficially termed the annual interleague series between the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners the "Vedder Cup." Now, that moniker has official sanctioning.

"We’re partnering with the (Padres)... to designate our season series as the Vedder Cup—each year, the winner will take home the Vedder Cup trophy designed by Eddie himself!" the Mariners announced Friday.

The teams will meet in May in San Diego and August in Seattle, and the pair of series will feature programming surrounding Vedder and his wife Jill's epidermolysis bullosa foundation.

Pearl Jam released its 12th album Dark Matter to critical acclaim in April 2024, while Vedder, 60, put out a cover of the English Beat's "Save It for Later" for The Bear in June.

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

