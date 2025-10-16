A Mariners Player Had Announcers Cracking Up After Appearing to Forget a Key Thing
The Mariners were hoping to take even more control of the ALCS with a win at home on Wednesday night but after jumping out to an early lead they were completely dominated by the Blue Jays at home, losing 13-4. Seattle now leads the series 2-1 and just like that the momentum has shifted to Toronto after its bats woke up in a big way in what seemed like a must-win game for the AL East champs.
The game was pretty much a laugher after six innings as Toronto absolutely silenced the Mariners home crowd by putting up 12 runs and building a double-digit lead.
Speaking of the sixth inning, something happened at the end of Toronto's at-bat that had the FS1 announcers actually laughing out loud.
With two outs, Addison Barger hit a grounder to first baseman Josh Naylor, who was just a few steps away from the base. Instead of simply stepping on the bag, however, to end the inning he decided to make a tough throw to second to get Daulton Varsho out. Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, who looked confused afterwards, made a nice play on a bad throw by Naylor to get the final out of the inning.
Fox's Joe Davis and John Smoltz had a good chuckle over this decision by Naylor, who appeared to forget how many outs there were in the inning:
The game was well out of reach at that time so Naylor's questionable move didn't matter and his teammate was able to bail him out by scooping up his bad throw, but the first baseman was still lucky that his mistake didn't lead to even more runs for the Blue Jays.
The Mariners, after winning the first two games of the series on the road, were hoping to take a commanding 3-0 lead at home. Now they find themselves back in a very tough series with Game 4 coming up Thursday night in Seattle.
Hopefully for them all their players are locked in for all nine innings and they can keep track of the outs, because at this point any small mistakes can have big consequences.