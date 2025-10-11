New Video of Mariners' Sensational Walk-Off Celebration Will Give You Goosebumps
The Mariners provided Seattle with a night the city won't forget any time soon Friday as they took down the Tigers in their marathon of a winner-take-all Game 5 that lasted 15 innings. If the incredible 3-2 win at home wasn't enough, the team provided their fans with an electric celebration to send them home on an even higher note.
The franchise's social team caught an incredible video that captured the moment the Mariners advanced to their first American League Championship Series since 2001 and ensuing celebration, which is certain to raise the hair on your arms.
Luis Castillo came on in relief due to how long the game lasted after he started in their Game 2 win. He recorded the win Friday and was back in the clubhouse presumably preparing to pitch the 16th inning if it was necessary. The M's finally finished the job, though, and their social team recorded "La Piedra" jumping for joy with some staffers before he quickly ran out of the dugout onto the field to join the rest of his team.
What a great moment, incredibly captured from Castillo's point of view before joining the joyous squad:
Jorge Polanco was the hero for Seattle, sending a base hit through the infield that brought in J.P. Crawford for the thrilling walk-off win that ended the Tigers' season. Now, the Mariners and their plethora of tired arms prepare to meet the Blue Jays in the ALCS with Game 1 slated for Sunday evening. Hopefully they can get some rest on their day off after a well deserved celebration Friday night.