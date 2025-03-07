Mariners Starter George Kirby to Begin Season on Injured List
Kirby has been shut down due to shoulder inflammation.
In this story:
The Seattle Mariners have shut down starting pitcher George Kirby in spring training due to right shoulder inflammation. He will begin the season on the injured list, according to a report from Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times.
Kirby underwent an MRI and there is no structural damage. He wanted to continue throwing and ramping up but was overruled by Seattle's medical staff.
Kirby, a one-time All-Star in 2023, is entering his fourth season in the big leagues. He has made 89 career starts for Seattle, where in 511.2 innings pitched he's amassed a 35–26 record with a 3.43 ERA and 179 strikeouts.
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified