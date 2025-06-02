SI

Mariners to Retire Jersey Number of Franchise Legend

Randy Johnson's iconic No. 51 will be retired by the team during the 2026 season.

1991; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Seattle Mariners pitcher Randy Johnson in action on the mound. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK
The Seattle Mariners will retire franchise legend Randy Johnson's No. 51 jersey during the 2026 season, the team announced on Monday.

In a moment that is long overdue, Johnson will become the sixth number retired in Mariners franchise history. The announcement was made on Monday as a way to commemorate the 35-year anniversary of throwing the team's first no-hitter.

"Randy is both one of the greatest pitchers in Major League Baseball history, and one of the most important figures in our organization’s history,” Mariners chairman John Stanton said in a release.. “During the 1995 season that changed the future of this franchise, his 18-2 record (in a 145-game season) was properly recognized with his first Cy Young Award.

"More importantly, and somewhat lost to history, the Mariners were an amazing 27-3 in his 30 starts that season, an incredible 24 games over .500, compared to a record of 52-63 when any other starter took to the hill for the club. His domination that year carried the Mariners to our first-ever postseason, which led directly to the construction of T-Mobile Park and the Mariners remaining safely in Seattle forever."

Johnson recorded a 130-74 record with the Mariners, posting a 3.42 ERA, 51 complete games and 2,162 strikeouts. Johnson's '95 season ended with a Cy Young award after going 18-2 with a 2.48 ERA and 294 strikeouts.

Johnson was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015 as a first-ballot selection, garnering 97.3% of the vote.

