Mariners Acquire Reliever Yimi García From Blue Jays for Two Prospects, per Report
In a bid to boster their bullpen, the Seattle Mariners have reportedly acquired a durable reliever.
The Toronto Blue Jays are trading pitcher Yimi García to the Mariners for left fielder Jonatan Clase and catcher and outfielder Jacob Sharp, according to a Friday afternoon report from Jeff Passan of ESPN.
García, 33, has been sharp in relief for the Blue Jays this season. In 29 appearances, he has posted a 3-0 record, a 2.70 ERA, 42 strikeouts in 30 innings, and five saves.
The Dominican Republic native has spent 10 seasons in the big leagues, split between the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Houston Astros and Toronto.
The reported transaction comes amid a fierce race in the AL West, which the Astros lead by one game over Seattle and 2.5 games over the Texas Rangers.
Clase has played 19 big-league games for the Mariners this season, while Sharp has spent the year with the Single-A Modesto Nuts.