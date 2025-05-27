A’s Manager Had to Take a Comical Walk of Shame After Ejection Thanks to Tiny Stadium
A's manager Mark Kotsay was ejected from Sunday's game against the Phillies after yelling at the home plate umpire about balls and strikes. Usually when someone is tossed from a MLB game we don't get to see their sad walk back to the clubhouse. But that wasn't the case Saturday thanks to the A's playing in a minor league park in Sacramento.
In case you didn't know, the A's clubhouse at Sutter Health Park is located behind the left field wall. So in order to get there you have to walk through the field, which can lead to some awkward moments.
Poor Mark Kotsay had to do a walk of shame after his ejection, which was captured in this tremendous video:
That is just hilarious.
The A's are scheduled to play in Sacramento until the 2028 season when they will move to Las Vegas. Seems like this walk of shame could happen a lot more before then.