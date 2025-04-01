Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki Had Awkward Moment Thanks to Athletics’ Embarrassing New Stadium
The Athletics are in their first season of playing all of their home games at a minor league stadium in Sacramento as they wait to make the move to Las Vegas in three years. They had their home opener on Monday night and it didn't take long for fans to rip the team and MLB over the lackluster setup.
Between innings Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki had to get to the clubhouse for something. While in every other MLB stadium that's a simple walk down a tunnel from the dugout, in Sacramento the clubhouse is behind the wall in left center which means if you need anything, inlcuding maybe even a bathroom break, you have to run through the field of play to get there.
Suzuki probably didn't enjoy this but his teammates sure did:
Fans were not impressed: