SI

Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki Had Awkward Moment Thanks to Athletics’ Embarrassing New Stadium

Andy Nesbitt

Seiya Suzuki had to sprint through the outfield to get to the clubhouse during a break in the action.
Seiya Suzuki had to sprint through the outfield to get to the clubhouse during a break in the action. / @MarqueeSportsNetwork
In this story:

The Athletics are in their first season of playing all of their home games at a minor league stadium in Sacramento as they wait to make the move to Las Vegas in three years. They had their home opener on Monday night and it didn't take long for fans to rip the team and MLB over the lackluster setup.

Between innings Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki had to get to the clubhouse for something. While in every other MLB stadium that's a simple walk down a tunnel from the dugout, in Sacramento the clubhouse is behind the wall in left center which means if you need anything, inlcuding maybe even a bathroom break, you have to run through the field of play to get there.

Suzuki probably didn't enjoy this but his teammates sure did:

Fans were not impressed:

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB