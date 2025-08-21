Marlins Announcer Loses It After Catcher Frames Pitch He Didn’t Catch
The Marlins beat the Cardinals 6-2 on Wednesday night in front of a sparse 9,300 fans at LoanDepot Park. Those who did attend got to see Miami's Sandy Alcantara have one of his best outings of the season.
Alcantara gave up five hits and one earned run in seven innings while he struck out a season-high nine batters and walked just one. In the process, he earned his seventh win of the season.
The Marlins' pitcher could have had an even better night, but Agustín Ramírez failed to catch strike three as St. Louis catcher Yohel Pozo swung and missed. Pozo reached on the passed ball as Ramírez framed a pitch he never caught.
Bally Sports Florida analyst Tommy Hutton was not impressed.
"What it does, we've seen a couple of instances tonight, it makes Sandy throw more pitches," said Hutton. "See, to me, DON'T TRY TO FRAME THAT PITCH! Catch it before you try to frame it!"
He also added, "It's all you gotta do."
Three batters later, after what would have been the third out was recorded, Pozo scored on a Lars Nootbaar double.
For some reason the Marlins catchers are having a very unique season.