Marlins Designate Former All-Star Shortstop Tim Anderson for Assignment
The Miami Marlins designated two-time All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson for assignment on Tuesday, according to Craig Mish of The Miami Herald.
Anderson, 31, has appeared in 65 games in his first season in Miami, and has compiled a .214/.237/.226 slash line with 0 home runs, nine RBI and 16 runs scored.
The Tuscaloosa, Al. native spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox. He enjoyed a breakout campaign with the club in 2019 in which Anderson led lead the American League with a .335 batting average.
Anderson established himself as one of the best shortstops in the league over the course of the next three seasons, posting a .309/.342/.457 slash line in 251 games from '20-'22, making a pair of All-Star teams during that span.
Anderson played for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in March of '23, then endured an injury-riddled season for the White Sox, posting the lowest OPS among qualified major league hitters while ranking last among shortstops in defensive runs saved.
All the while, Anderson dealt with a variety of injuries to his knee, shoulder, forearm and neck that limited him to 123 games played.
The White Sox declined their $14 million option on Anderson in November of '23, paying him a $1 million buyout. Anderson then signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Marlins in February of '24.
Anderson, a former first-round pick in the 2013 MLB June Amateur draft, has compiled a career .278 batting average with 98 home runs and 121 stolen bases in nine seasons.