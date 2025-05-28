Marlins Infielder Broke Down in Tears After Committing a Bunch of Errors vs. Padres
Baseball can be a brutal game, which is something Miami Marlins second baseman Ronny Simon learned Tuesday night as he had a game that he'd like to quickly forget in his team's loss on the road to the San Diego Padres.
The rookie committed three errors in three innings and had initially been ruled to have a fourth error before the official scorer changed it to a hit.
Those mistakes led to a very emotional moment for the 25-year-old as he was seen breaking down into tears and then running into the Marlins' clubhouse after an inning.
Padres star Fernando Tatis had a classy message for Simon after the game, saying: "It's baseball, it happens. I definitely know he's a great player."
Fans also showed their support:
The Marlins and Padres will close out their series with a game Wednesday afternoon. Hopefully Simon is able to bounce back from a rough night.