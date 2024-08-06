Marlins' Jesús Sánchez Clobbers the Longest Homer of 2024 MLB Season
With one swing of the bat, Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez found his way onto one of the more exciting MLB offensive leaderboards.
In the bottom of the sixth inning of the Marlins' series opener against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at loanDepot Park, Sanchez clobbered a Jakob Junis changeup deep into the right-center field seats. It was measured at 480 feet—the longest home run of the 2024 MLB season.
Sanchez's blast was his 13th homer of the season, just one short of his career high of 14 that he's reached twice in his career in 2021 and '23. The dinger was the 11th homer of the 2024 MLB campaign to be measured over 470 feet.
Longest Home Runs of the 2024 MLB Season
PLAYER
DATE
DISTANCE
Jesus Sanchez, MIA
Aug. 5
480 feet
Jorge Soler, SF
July 21
478 feet
Aaron Judge, NYY
Aug. 2
477 feet
Shohei Ohtani, LAD
June 18
476 feet
Shohei Ohtani, LAD
July 21
473 feet
Aaron Judge, NYY
May 9
473 feet
Mike Trout, LAA
April 1
473 feet
Oneil Cruz, PIT
July 27
472 feet
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
June 24
471 feet
Aaron Judge, NYY
July 26
470 feet
Luis Robert Jr., CHW
June 29
470 feet
Sanchez's homer was one of the only bright spots in the Marlins' 10–3 loss on Monday night. The Marlins and Reds will run it back Tuesday for the second game of a four-game series at loanDepot Park.