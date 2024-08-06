SI

Marlins' Jesús Sánchez Clobbers the Longest Homer of 2024 MLB Season

Tom Dierberger

Miami Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run at loanDepot Park on July 4.
Miami Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run at loanDepot Park on July 4. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
With one swing of the bat, Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez found his way onto one of the more exciting MLB offensive leaderboards.

In the bottom of the sixth inning of the Marlins' series opener against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at loanDepot Park, Sanchez clobbered a Jakob Junis changeup deep into the right-center field seats. It was measured at 480 feet—the longest home run of the 2024 MLB season.

Sanchez's blast was his 13th homer of the season, just one short of his career high of 14 that he's reached twice in his career in 2021 and '23. The dinger was the 11th homer of the 2024 MLB campaign to be measured over 470 feet.

Longest Home Runs of the 2024 MLB Season

PLAYER

DATE

DISTANCE

Jesus Sanchez, MIA

Aug. 5

480 feet

Jorge Soler, SF

July 21

478 feet

Aaron Judge, NYY

Aug. 2

477 feet

Shohei Ohtani, LAD

June 18

476 feet

Shohei Ohtani, LAD

July 21

473 feet

Aaron Judge, NYY

May 9

473 feet

Mike Trout, LAA

April 1

473 feet

Oneil Cruz, PIT

July 27

472 feet

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR

June 24

471 feet

Aaron Judge, NYY

July 26

470 feet

Luis Robert Jr., CHW

June 29

470 feet

Sanchez's homer was one of the only bright spots in the Marlins' 10–3 loss on Monday night. The Marlins and Reds will run it back Tuesday for the second game of a four-game series at loanDepot Park.

