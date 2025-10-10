Marlins Man Imposter Distracts Viewers During Dodgers-Phillies Game
The Marlins did not make the playoffs but were still represented in the postseason once again thanks to Marlins Man, the fan who wears a bright orange Miami jersey and matching visor and sits in very good seats behind the plate.
You may have seen him in the background during the Yankees-Blue Jays series where he took a picture with Bad Bunny.
One game Marlins Man did not attend was Game 4 between the Dodgers and Phillies on Thursday night in Los Angeles. And yet some people thought they saw him.
That's right. There is another fan cosplaying as Marlins Man. Many fans were quick to note that the Marlins Man at the Dodgers-Phillies game was not the real Marlins Man, but an imposter. A fraud. A Temu version, if you will.
At least one person did not appreciate the homage.
It is certainly a choice. Since it is October, the outfit's color is definitely in-season. Plus, this could be a very early Halloween costume debut. And there's the possibility that this has to do with fantasy football punishment. The important thing is that everyone noticed.