Marlins Pitcher Scared Reporter With Best Postgame Interview of MLB Season
The Miami Marlins were able to beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-3, on Sunday to avoid being swept at home. After the game the pitcher who closed it out, Tyler Phillips, gave one of the most intense interviews you'll ever see that left the team's sideline reporter a bit scared.
Phillips pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Marlins while not allowing a ball to leave the infield. A groundout to first, a grounder back to the pitcher and a popup to second sealed the deal and gave the Marlins their 61st win of the season.
Stephen Strom, who works for the Marlins radio broadcast, was the reporter who got to talk to Phillips right after his outing and this was easily one of the best interviews you'll ever see.
Some highlights:
Strom: "Tyler you threw 32 pitches yesterday. When did you know you were going in tonight?"
Phillips: "When they called down."
Strom: "And you were ready to go?"
Phillips: "They call down, I’m pissed off. I’m ready to go."
Strom: "Why do you get so pissed off?"
Phillips: "I don’t like hitters."
Strom: "How did you get through that ninth?"
Phillips: "Throw the ball over the plate."
Strom: "How long does it take you to cool down after a win?"
Phillips: "I never cool down."
Strom, on Phillips slapping himself while making his entrance: "And the slapping. What was the level of slapping when you came on?"
Phillips: "Pretty hard. My face is hot."
Strom: "Great win, you’re scaring me. Go to the clubhouse. Thank you very much."
Here's that interview:
Here's Phillips slapping himself while entering the game:
You gotta love baseball. And, if you're Phillips, hate hitters.