Marlins Ruthlessly Troll Yankees With Song Choice Three Outs Before Completing Sweep

Andy Nesbitt

The Yankees were swept by the Marlins on Sunday.
The Miami Marlins completed a three-game sweep of the struggling New York Yankees on Sunday with a 7–3 win at home.

The in-stadium DJ seemed to have some fun at the Yankees' expense late in the game as Neil Diamond's legendary song "Sweet Caroline" was played before the top of ninth inning at LoanDepot Park.

The playing of that song has become a tradition at Fenway Park, the home of the Yankees' most heated rival. The Red Sox swept the Astros on Sunday and are now in second place in the AL East after passing the Yankees on Saturday.

Look at this scene in Miami:

That is too good.

MLB fans loved it.

The Yankees dropped to 60–52 with their third straight loss.

