Marlins Trade Team Leader in Home Runs to the Rangers for Minor Leaguers
The Miami Marlins have traded infielder Jake Burger to the Texas Rangers. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal the Marlins traded their 2024 home run leader to the Rangers in exchange for some minor league players.
Burger, who hit 29 home runs last season and 34 in 2023 when he was traded in-season from the Chicago White Sox, will turn 29 in April and be arbitration eligible after this season. The Marlins paid him $760,000 last season.
Burger's trade continues an odd trend for the Marlins who have a habit of quickly losing their clubhouse leader in home runs.
Jorge Soler walked in free agency after hitting 36 for the Marlins in 2023. Jesús Aguilar led the team in home runs in 2022 despite the fact that he was designated for assignment in late August and eventually waived. Adam Duvall tied Aguilar for the team lead in homers in 2021 and also left via free agency. Brian Anderson hit 11 home runs in the pandemic shortened 2020 season and remained with the club for two more seasons before he left as a free agent.
Any player planning on having a breakout season in Miami in 2025 should probably rent instead of buy.